Nigeria: Zamfara Assembly Repeals Law Authorising Pension for Ex-Governors

27 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Davidson Iriekpen

The Zamfara State House of Assembly yesterday became the first state to abolish the law that allows the payment of pension and other allowances for former governors and their deputies.

The spokesperson of the state's assembly, Mustapha Jafaru, in a statement made available to journalists said the 'abolished' law also affects ex-speakers of the state House of Assembly and their deputies.

The development is coming days after a former governor, Abdul'aziz Yari, in a leaked letter to the state government, requested his N10 million 'monthly upkeep', which he said had not been paid for some months.

The media aide to Governor Bello Matawalle, Yusuf Idris, yesterday confirmed that Yari had written the request.

He said two days later he (Yari) also sent another letter of reminder demanding the payment.

However, the state House of Assembly yesterday abolished the law authorising the payment of pensions to these categories of former officials.

Presenting the bill before the assembly, the House Leader, Faruk Dosara, (PDP Maradun), urged his collogues to consider the 'complete repeal' of the law, "which provides the jamboree payment for the former political leaders of the state at the detriment of the retired civil servants who have not been paid their entitlements over the years."

According to the lawmaker, these categories of past leaders "are collecting over N700 million annually," which he said the present economy cannot accommodate.

Seconding the motion, Tukur Birnin-Tudu, PDP member representing Bakura Local Government Area said the abolition of the law is necessary.

After deliberations, the Speaker, Nasiru Magarya, pushed the process; the bill passed both first and second readings.

Later, the assembly went for a committee of the whole after which the bill went for a third reading. The bill will now be sent to the governor for his assent, the spokesman said.

"With this development, all past political leaders in Zamfara will longer enjoy any entitlements unless those prescribed by the National Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (NRMAFC)," Jafaru quoted the speaker as saying in the statement.

Yari, it would be recalled had appealed to his successor, Bello Matawalle, to pay his outstanding allowance and pension.

In a letter dated October 17 and addressed to the governor, Yari said he was entitled to N10 million monthly as upkeep allowance, but that he has only been paid twice since he left office.

In the letter obtained by THISDAY, Yari said the law which provides for the entitlement of former governors, deputies, speakers and deputy speakers was amended in March

and that it should not be truncated.

The law, which first enacted in Lagos in 2007, has seen practically all former governors except Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who turned down the idea, committed their states to write laws which entitle them humongous pension and entitlements for life.

The law also provides for befitting mansions for the former governors in the state capital or in the nation's capital, Abuja.

Deputy governors are entitled to an accommodation allowance equal to 300 per cent of his annual basic salary.

In most of the states, after office, a former governor and his spouse would be entitled to free medical services anywhere at a sum ranging from N100 million to N200 million per annum while the deputy governor will pocket N50 million for same purpose.

Both would also be entitled to their current salary for life, which is in excess of N25 million each per annum.

In addition they are also entitled to furniture allowances and brand new cars every four years at the taxpayers' expense.

Their cooks, chauffeurs and security men are also well provided for.

with agency report

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.