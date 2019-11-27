Zimbabwe: Service Improvement in Harare Clinics As More Nurses Abandon Strike

27 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Services in Harare's municipal clinics has almost returned to normal as more nurses have abandoned their strike, city Health Service Department head, Prosper Chonzi has said.

Council nurses embarked on a strike which lasted over two weeks.

They were citing incapacitation and demanding a review of their salaries which they want pegged at the prevailing Zim-dollar interbank rate to the US dollar.

Recently, council increased the nurses' remuneration by 300%.

According to the city fathers, a significant number of municipal nurses have started reporting for work with few still pressing on with the strike.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Monday, Harare City Health Services Head of Department, Chonzi said although the satellite clinics have resumed operations, there was still a shortfall in the number of nurses who came for night duty.

"We are seeing an increase in the numbers that are turning up for work. For example, when we started on the 4th of November, there were only 23 nurses turning up for duty, as of yesterday (Monday), there were 99 who turned up.

"We are actually able to open more facilities and offer more services. We had scaled down on the services we were offering but now most of our satellite clinics are open during the day.

"We still have shortage of night nurses, but I think with time, everything will be normal," he said.

Chonzi added that as council, they preferred negotiating with their disgruntled health workers as opposed to taking disciplinary action as suggested by government.

"So far, we are consulting but what we are doing is, we are considering the precarious position of council which is to continue the engagement process and that is what has been happening."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Health
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.