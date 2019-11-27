Zambia: 12 Illegal Colleges Shut

The Technical Education, Vocational and Entreprenuership Training Authority (TEVETA) has shut down 12 learning institutions on the Copperbelt for operating illegally, some of them offering mine safety

programmes which the authority fears may be contributing to a surge in mine accidents.

A penalty of K18,000 has been slapped on the offending institutions, while investigations continue, with legal action to follow.

TEVETA information, education and communications manager Clive Siachiyako confirmed the development in an interview yesterday.

Read more