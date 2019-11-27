Tanzania: Investment in Branch Network, Agency Banking Enhances Access to Financial Services

NARROWING the distance for which banking services can easily be accessed is one of the priorities of most lenders in a fresh bid to extend their footprints to reach more unbanked population.

The growth of digital banking, particularly the agency banking has fueled new financial products and services that enable banks reduce the radius of a financial access point in rural areas.

For the NMB Bank, investment in both branch network and digital banking are of top priority that has increased the number of people accessing formal banking services.

To enhance banking services penetration, NMB Bank recently rebranded its mobile platform to 'NMB Mkononi' replacing NMB Mobile and NMB KLiK App aimed at enhancing accessibility and convenience of financial services.

The usage of new technologies and innovation has been the main source of proposed solutions in addressing gaps in bank account ownership between demographic groups.

The 2017 FinScope Survey shows a 12 per cent increase of people living in a 5km radius of a financial access point in rural areas but most of these are those related to mobile financial services.

After expanding branch network to over 95 per cent of the districts in the country, NMB is also targeting areas that are growing fast to become a centre for economic activities.

The NMB Bank Head of Consumer Banking, Omari Mtiga said recently after opening Mbezi Louis branch that the decision came after realising its huge potentiality as the fast growing centre.

Also with the new branch, bank was cutting 15 kilometres of travel for its customers who will now be able to get the services at the area of their convenient.

"We realized that Mbezi is growing fast yet its people are still being served by our branches at Ubungo, Sinza, Mlimani City and University of Dar es Salaam. We moved in fast to bring them a branch right here," he said.

Out of the three million NMB customers, two million use mobile money services which is not only the sign of the fast growing digital banking services but also an indication that the financial sector is deepening rather than widening.

The NMB endeavors to invest in branch network and digital banking are both increasing the number of people using formal financial services and supporting government efforts to enhance financial inclusion in the country that has of recently crossed 70 per cent.

Ubungo District Commissioner, Kisare Makori said at the event that banking services were key for the country to realize its economic growth aspirations.

He congratulated NMB for coming up with various digital innovations, including an innovation that allows NMB customers to open an account through a mobile phone and an APP at the comfort of their fingertips.

"Recently, you also came up with a product that is deliberately designed to help operators of motorcycle taxis. This is a step in the right direction," he said.

Recently, NMB Bank and Mastercard digital payment platform partnered to provide motorcycle operators commonly known as 'bodaboda' access to formal financial services, the initiative that will ultimately push up financial inclusion.

The free mobile payment solution, Mastercard QR Cashless Pay platform is expected to accelerate safe digital payments and financial inclusion among bodaboda riders.

NMB is planning to reach over 75,000 in one year alone and plan to reach at least two million Boda Boda drivers in few years.

"NMB's decision to open a new branch here will increase the number of people who make use of banking services, which currently, stands at less than 20 per cent," he said, in apparent reference to findings of Finscope 2017 report which put the percentage of adult Tanzanians who have access to banking services at about 16 per cent.

A new World Bank report on the use of financial services show that globally, 69 per cent of adults 3.8 billion people now have an account at a bank or mobile money provider, a crucial step in escaping poverty. This is up from 62 per cent in 2014 and just 51 per cent in 2011.

From 2014 to 2017, 515 million adults obtained an account, and 1.2 billion have done so since 2011, according to the Global Findex database.

While in some economies account ownership has surged, progress has been slower elsewhere, often held back by large disparities between men and women and between the rich and poor.

The gap between men and women in developing economies remains unchanged since 2011, at 9 percentage points. "Financial inclusion allows people to save for family needs, borrow to support a business, or build a cushion against an emergency.

Having access to financial services is a critical step towards reducing both poverty and inequality, and new data on mobile phone ownership and internet access show unprecedented opportunities to use technology to achieve universal financial inclusion," stated the report.

Globally, 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked, yet two-thirds of them own a mobile phone that could help them access financial services.

Digital technology could take advantage of existing cash transactions to bring people into the financial system, the report finds