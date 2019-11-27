Algeria: Three Algerian Films At Al-Quds Festival

Algiers — The films "The Seven Ramparts of the Citadel" by Ahmed Rachedi, "Ifrane" (Gratitude) by Salim Hamdi, as well as the short documentary "Mounia" by Abir Akakza will compete at the 4th International Film Festival of Al Quds, scheduled from 28 November to 5 December in the city of Gaza, announced the event's organizers.
