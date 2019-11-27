Nigeria: Fans Gush Over Magnificent Mavins Studio

26 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Fans are seriously gushing over Mavin's magnificent studio that was unveiled by the Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy on his 37th birthday

Don revealed that his contractors have finished the construction work on the new office for Mavin and they are set to move in.

The music business mogul also revealed that the unveiling of the office is his birthday gift for this year as he adds another year to his age.

He shared the video of the interior and exterior decor of the building and accompanied it with a long note in the caption. From the video, one can easily tell that the new Mavin office which is unique and magnificent.

He wrote in the caption;

All glory to GOD for making me see another year. GOD has been soooo faithful to me. They say a fool at forty is a fool forever so Turning 37 today makes me feel like Jazzy you have only 3 more years to be a fool o lol ? ?????. As I get older I strive to make sure #Allisinorder with my business. So In addition to my birthday celebration, we at Mavin are also unveiling our new creative and corporate spaces.

We are happy to move to our new spaces. Mavin Records has grown over the years on the corporate and creative side which influenced the decision to relocate our business to two separate spaces with the corporate space in Victoria Island, Lagos and the creative studios in Lekki, Lagos.

The new spaces will help us ensure our teams are happier, further boost productivity and creativity as we continue to execute our growth plans. Thanks for the love and support always.

However, most hardcore fans have shown how much they love the new studio, some have even vowed to record their next songs in the new studio by next year.

I'm recording my first song @ the Mavin's headquarters next year & I'd meet with Don Jazzy.. I don't know where the money will come from but it'll definitely happen 😔 pic.twitter.com/LwDSrJHE8r

-- BrezzIsLife (@jayythedope) November 26, 2019

Does Don jazzy not need someone that'll be cleaning the glass or sweeping in that Mavins headquarter?

I'm available 😭😭. The place too fine abeg

-- Damy (@king_damy) November 26, 2019

This is Mavins Headquarters!

I woke up today feeling so inspired... to keep building with our team @MaxtremeHQ.

Shout out to Donjazzy and Tega for the amazing work. pic.twitter.com/2Nvs4GVfrC

-- Sampson Malachy (@IamMalachy_) November 26, 2019

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.