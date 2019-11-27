Nigeria: 53 Ships With Petroleum Products Expected At Lagos Ports - NPA

Fifty-three ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports latest by Christmas eve.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, 'Shipping Position', a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

NPA said that the ships contained automobile gasoline, petrol, frozen fish, bulk sugar, buckwheat, general cargo, used vehicles, crude, palm olein, steel pipes and ethanol.

The 39 ships were at the ports, waiting to berth with automobile gasoline containers, jet fuel, fuel, general cargo and buck wheat.

Also, 30 others were discharging general cargo/vehicle, jet fuel, petrol, buck wheat, frozen fish and automobile gasoline.

