Nigeria: Catholic Priest Offers Opening Prayer At UNN Conference On Witchcraft

26 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

A Catholic priest, Innocent Enweh, said the opening prayer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, conference on witchcraft, Tuesday.

The two-day conference, being organised by Professor B. I. C. Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research in UNN, began Tuesday after intense opposition.

Various groups, including the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, kicked against the conference.

It started with reading of Bible passages alongside the prayer after which the choir of Christ Church Chapel, a church located in the university, rendered the opening hymn.

The conference tagged, "Witchcraft: Meaning, Factors and Practices," was later renamed to "Dimensions of Human Behaviour," following a directive from Charles Igwe, the university's Vice-Chancellor.

In the directive, a copy of which was seen by TheCable, Okwun Omeaku, the school's Public Relations Officer, said Igwe directed that the topic be changed "in response to the yearnings of the public that have erroneously misconstrued the ideas behind the choice of the topic."

TheCable observed that despite the change of name, the sub-themes of the conference were retained, while the deliberations centred on witchcraft.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was billed to speak at the programme, failed to show up and did not send any representative.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Religion
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.