Zimbabwe: School Head in Court for Forcing Pupil to Undress in Public

A Lukosi Secondary School deputy head has been arraigned before Hwange court for allegedly forcing a pupil to undress in front of other teachers.

Possenta Kwidini (50) on Monday appeared before Hwange magistrate Godfrey Ntando Dube, denying the charge.

The court heard that the complainant in the matter is a 15-year-old girl, who is doing Form 1 at the school.

The state is of the case that sometime in September this year, at around 12pm, Kwidini was sitting in the textile technology and design room at Lukosi School, Hwange, in the company of other teachers when she saw the girl tucking her blouse into her skirt behind the room.

She allegedly called her and asked why she was moving with her zip down.

The deputy head is alleged to have ordered the girl to unzip her skirt and the girl complied, but kept on holding her skirt.

Kwidini allegedly ordered the girl to stop holding the skirt but the girl resisted the order. The deputy head then threatened to beat up the girl, who promptly dropped the skirt.

Kwidini is alleged to have ordered the pupil to dress up and leave the room. The girl left the room and went to the classroom, where she discussed her ordeal with other pupils, leading to Kwidini's arrest.

The magistrate remanded her to December 9 for continuation of trial.

