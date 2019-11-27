Tanzania: Roaring Success As Petty Traders' Special IDs Generate 30bn/-

26 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

PRESIDENT John Magufuli's engineered petty traders' identification cards (IDs) have generated a whopping 29.94bn/- from over 1.4 million registered traders.

Speaking after receiving dividends from government agencies, corporates and institutions, the President expressed dismay at the low level of taxpayers.

He said the taxpayers were the backbone of the country's economic development and industrial countries had invested in comprehensive systems to generate revenue through them.

The ratio of tax revenue on the GDP remains at 13 per cent instead of the expected 15 per cent. According to President Magufuli, his decision to provide IDs to petty traders at 20,000/- has helped to generate revenue that was unaccounted.

"We still have a low turn-up of taxpayers," he said, urging members of public to continue paying tax that will subsequently improve social services across the country.

Statistics show that although revenue from non-tax sources was estimated to have a high turnaround in 2017/18 and 2018/19 it only generated 14.4tri/- and 15.9 tri/- instead of the expected 16tri/- and 18tri/- respectively.

"The government embarked on large-scale investment projects - the standard gauge railway, the Nyerere Hydroelectric power, education and hospitals that need a lot of funds ... without paying tax it won't be possible to implement them all," he stressed.

In another development, President Magufuli said the African Development Bank AfDB had approved the payment of 450bn/- to support the construction of 110km tarmac outer ring roads in the capital city.

In addition, he said over $200m had also been approved by the same to support the construction of Msalato International Airport, whose work is expected to start soon.

