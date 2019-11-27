Nigeria: BSC/HND Dichotomy No Longer Barrier to Attend Polys, Says Rector

Ado-Ekiti — The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Dr. Hephzibar Oladebeye has said the dichotomy between bachelor's degree and Higher National Diploma holders has been largely removed by the federal government and that it is no longer a barrier from acquiring polytechnic education.

Oladebeye said time has come for the country to place high premium priority on the acquisition of technical education, saying many of the diploma holders are doing far better than their counterparts from the universities.

Oladebeye said this on Monday when the Dean, School of Environmental Studies, Abiodun Oyedokun presented the laurel won by students of the Department of Quantity Surveying at the inter- school quiz competition, organised by the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors.

Oyedokun said the competition involved Nigerian polytechnics and universities offering Quantity Surveying.

Oladebeye commended the federal government for handling the dichotomy issue, saying that the fact that one is a polytechnic graduate doesn't make him inferior academically and in competence to bachelor's degree holders.

"The issue of dichotomy is being handled by government and if you check the records, the entry point for both HND and bachelor's degree is now the same. But what remains is that HND holders are given the title of technology, while bachelor's degree holders are called engineers, that is in the engineering field and this has to be nipped in the bud.

"In actual fact, I don't see anything in this much touted dichotomy because it could only apply when HND holders are not ready to go further. If you know you have a good grade at HND, you can easily go to university and get your postgraduate diploma and master's degree and dichotomy will cease to happen.

"So, it is only applicable to those who want to make the HND the bar of their academic careers. But largely, the dichotomy between polytechnic and university has been taken care of and it is no longer a barrier for any person who desires higher position for himself and should not be an issue to worry about."

He commended the students for doing the polytechnic proud, saying, "this is the kind of achievement we want to hear about. While some are engaging in unprofitable ventures, you are bringing laurels that will project our image.

"The governing council will celebrate this. This is a proof that we know what we are doing here. You have done the institution, me and yourselves proud with this feat."

On his part, Oyedokun said the students had earlier won the south-west quiz competition before proceeding to the national level to win another laurel.