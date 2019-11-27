Zimbabwe: Security Guard Shoots, Kills Self in Harare CBD

26 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

A Guard Alert security who was manning an Econet Wireless Shop along Harare's First Street in the CBD late Tuesday afternoon shot and killed himself with police saying the unidentified keeper committed the act after he had been exposed for stealing cell phones from the same shop.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident to NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday evening.

"Yes, a security guard shot himself at a cell phone shop (Econet Shop)," said Nyathi.

According to Nyathi, "the security guard reported for work Tuesday morning and stole some cell phones and hid them.

"Upon realising many of the workers were not yet at work, he took advantage of their absence and committed the crime.

"At the end of the day, the workers checked the CCTV as per routine and it showed the guard had stolen some cell phones.

"After being shown the videos, he requested to go to the toilet and he shot himself."

Nyathi warned members of the public to desist from committing crimes which he said had consequences.

"It is really unfortunate, but people should also realise that such a crime does not pay. Crime has some consequences," he said.

He added, "The name of the deceased will not be released until his next of keen are advised. I want to caution the media against publicising his name until his relatives are advised."

Some vendors who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com outside the Econet Shop said they knew the guard to be a good man.

"He was such a good person but temptations (to steal) are there. People are struggling to make ends meet at home. It is so sad we have lost a family man," said one of the vendors who refused to be identified.

A junior police officer who was among the team that attended the scene was overheard saying of the dead security, "Anga aguta kufema (he had had enough of life)."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.