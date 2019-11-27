Nigeria: Ikeja Golf Club Honours Caddies

The management of Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos has said that the club is committed to the development of the caddies community as a social project.

Abdulrasheed Adebisi who is the representative of the group at the club's Executive Committee said the caddies are one of the biggest representatives of the different job clausters that golf creates and their role is strategic.

Monday November 25 was the club's Caddy Day where they were hosted to golf event and career talk among other activities. The event was bankrolled by ICMA professional services

" Our goal was to communicate to them career options that are open to them by virtue of being around the game and helpful life hacks.

" Some of the best golfers in the world and even in Nigeria were drawn from the caddies ranks. But today, there are administrative and other roles that their knowledge of the game have given them edges to fill," he said.

Over 50 caddies including invited representatives from Ikoyi and Dolphin golf clubs in Lagos took part in the event.

Dolapo Adekanbi shot 74 gross score to lead the chase for the best caddie player of the year, while Kazeem Fadesere returned two shots behind to emerge runner up and Jimoh Eneye placed third.

Adebisi said that the top five players would be given a year unrestricted access to the golf club, which would afford the hone the golf talent they have displayed.

Kehinde Haruna, Taiwo Haruna and Sanmi Taiwo were the exceptional players among the junior players.

Jolomi Ideh, captain of the club said that the continual investment in the caddies and other workers around the golf community holds a lot to the development of the game

"This event is key to us as a club and we are seeing the impact as we have some of the best behaved workforce and it has come to stay on our schedule," he concluded.