Nigeria: Court Remands Prophet for Allegedly Defiling Minor During Prayer Vigil

27 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

An Ikorodu Magistrates' Court in Lagos State on Monday, November 25, remanded a 25-year-old prophet, Adebowale Obaloluwa, in custody over alleged defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

The defendant, who claimed to be a prophet and interpreter of tongues at a branch of Cherubim and Seraphim church, is facing a charge of defilement. His plea was, however, not taken by the court.

The Magistrate, Mrs C. K Tunji-Carrena, ordered that he should be remanded in the correctional facility in Lagos pending legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). She adjourned the case till January 30, 2020.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the prophet committed the offence on November 15, at 1.30a.m. at No. 1, Oduolu St., Baiyeku Area of Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

She said that he lured the 14-year-old, who accompanied her friend to the church, to his quarters during a prayer vigil and had sex with her.

"The girl, however, got home from the vigil and told her mother what transpired.

"The offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015," the prosecutor said.

