Namibia: Miss Trans Urges LGBTQI Community to Vote Wisely

MISS Trans ambassador for 2019 Penelope Delapoirte has urged the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) community, to vote for parties which recognise their rights.

"There are elections coming up, and on that note, I would like to advise the trans-diverse people, not only trans but the whole LGBTQI community as we have been deprived of our rights, to vote wisely as we want our rights as LGBTQI persons in this country [recognised]," Delapoirte said during a recent interview with The Namibian.

The first-ever Miss Trans ambassador urged the LGBTQI community to read parties' manifestos to see if these parties support the LGBTQI community's rights, as they are also human beings.

Delapoirte then touched on the discrimination and stigma against LGBTQI persons, which she said are big issues in Namibia.

She stressed that years have passed, but the LGBTQI community is still advocating their rights without any significant change, and the community is still also fighting for acceptance.

"There are still some people being deprived of opportunities and services because of their gender identities, for instance gender marker, accessibility, and the inclusiveness of trans-diverse persons in communities," Delapoirte said. Trans individuals and the entire LGBTQI community should thus start asking various political parties about their take on issues affecting them.

"Let's look at what they promise us as trans-diverse, and our community at large. We should join hands with specific political parties, and such parties should mention our issues in their manifestos," reiterated Delapoirte, who is passionate about fighting for the visibility, accessibility and inclusiveness of her community.

"People out there should know that being an LGBTQI person is not something we decide to be, this is what came with us. As LGBTQI people, we are human, and we want equal treatment like other people. People are violent to us, so what is the government's take on this? Are we not human?" Delapoirte asked.

She said they want to have peaceful lives, free from discrimination and stigma.

"We are dependent on each other in this world. We need the government, and the government needs us. The government should start taking us into consideration," she continued.

"Now is our time to make our voices heard, we should fight for who we are so that we should no longer be discriminated against and harmed," Delapoirte said.

Nicodemus Aochamub, better known as 'Mama Africa,' blasted opposition parties for citing their religious and traditional views when it comes to the rights of minorities, such as the LGBTQI community.

"I am shocked that parties such as Nudo, UDF and PDM are citing traditional or religious views when it comes to the rights of the LGBTQI community," he said in an interview with The Namibian.

Aochamub, who is known for his fight for the rights of sex workers and LGBTQI persons, said the ruling Swapo Party is better than opposition parties when it comes to addressing the issues of minorities.

"That Swapo we say is bad when it comes to accommodating us is far better than the opposition," the human rights activist said. Former Mr Gay Namibia and Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) parliamentary candidate Wendelinus Hamutenya said he was surprised by his party's stance on the LGBTQI community. He promised to fight for equality from within his party, and called upon the LGBTQI community to vote for the RDP.

"Study your party's manifesto, and fight for change from within. It will be hard, but it will be for a good cause," he noted.

The RDP said LGBTQI rights and marriages are unacceptable as this is against tradition and Christian teachings, while the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) shied away from the subject altogether, saying it was difficult for a political party to touch on issues of the bedroom as they are private matters.

In an interview with The Namibian last month, UDF president Alfeus !Auchab said Namibia is a majority Christian country, and the Bible is against such practices. He added that the UDF always upholds the laws it is signatory to.