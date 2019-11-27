South Africa: President Undertakes Working Visit to Lesotho

President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a working visit to Lesotho on Wednesday - at the invitation of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.

The President will be attending the closing ceremony of the Multistakeholder National Dialogue Plenary II in his capacity as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitator to Lesotho.

He was appointed the SADC facilitator to Lesotho in September 2014 when he held the position of Deputy President of South Africa.

"After assuming the position of President of the Republic in 2018, President Ramaphosa appointed former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to lead the SADC Facilitation Team to Lesotho," the Presidency said in a statement.

The Multistakeholder National Dialogue Plenary II, taking place from 25 to 27 November 2019, is an important milestone in the reforms process of Lesotho.

"This will mark the end of the phase of consultations and negotiations on the reforms that are required. It will also be the beginning of a new phase of the operationalization of reforms under the guidance of the newly established National Reforms Authority," the President said.

He is also expected to engage with, among others, political parties and civil society groupings.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, the Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo, and the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini.