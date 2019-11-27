Kenya: Haji Pleads for Implementation of BBI Report for a Better Kenya

27 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The Chairman of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce Yusuf Haji has pleaded for the implementation of the report they presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday with far-reaching recommendations.

"We hope this report will be implemented so that it doesn't end up gathering dust in the shelves," Haji said, "It is a good report because it has views from all Kenyans and it is aimed at ensuring inclusivity for a better Kenya," he said at the launch of the report at the Bomas of Kenya, attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Haji said Kenyans did not want the report to suffer a similar fate as that of the previous reports touching on outstanding national issues, whose implementation has never even started like the case of the Waki report, the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) and the Kriegler report.

"We have done our work, we have handed the report to President Kenyatta who has asked all Kenyans to read and understand it and make their decision," he said, "but we urge that it be implemented because it is good for Kenya."

President Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and opposition chief Raila Odinga were at the Bomas of Kenya for the launch of the report that makes other far-reaching recommendations.

