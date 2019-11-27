Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe Ordered to Pay Lawyer

26 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

High Court judge, Edith Mushore has ordered former First Lady Grace Mugabe and her son, Russell Goreraza to pay $278 304 to a local law firm which represented the duo in several court cases.

The order was issued on November 15 2019 directing the two to pay Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners.

The lawyers represented Grace and her son in a case which involved a botched $1,4 million diamond ring deal, among others.

However, the lawyers were yet to get payment after representing the two for a period stretching beyond two years.

This prompted the legal practitioners to seek court intervention in order to get their dues.

On January 15, 2019, High Court judge Felistus Chatukuta ruled in favour of the law firm and ordered Grace and her son to pay the legal fees but the duo later filed an application for rescission which was recently determined by Mushore.

"Application is dismissed with costs," Mushore said in her order.

The order by the High Court that was issued on November 15, 2019 followed an application for rescission of a default judgment granted by Chatukuta.

Grace and her son in April this year then sought to overturn the judgement on the basis that it had been issued in error.

According to court papers, the legal firm, Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners is said to have acted for Mugabe in cases against a Lebanese national Jamal Ahmed while claiming to have been duped by the businessman.

In a bid to recover her money, Mugabe is alleged to have "grabbed" three properties namely No. 409 Harare Drive, Pomona; No. 18 Cambridge Road, Avondale and No. 75 King George, Avondale, all owned by Ahmed but the latter was soon to approach the courts and successfully retained his properties.

Prior to Justice Mushore's order, Justice Alpheus Chitakunye had also ordered the duo to pay the law firm's legal fees with costs.

According to Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners, Grace and her son approached them in December 2016 seeking legal services in respect of a number of cases linked to the diamond ring saga.

The firm said the pair also wanted to be legally represented in an urgent chamber application that was before the High Court under case number HC 12497/16, adding, the legal services rendered included attending to all litigation procedures and hearings, the drafting of court processes, consultations, round table meetings and various legal documents and the services were rendered for a period stretching to two years.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.