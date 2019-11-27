Namibia: Olivier to Sue Mwiya, Cohorts

NAMIBIA Gymnastics Federation executive president Sonja Olivier says Namibia Sports Commission chief administrator Simataa Freddy Mwiya and "those persons" who insist she is suspended will have "civil and criminal action" brought against them.

Olivier made the declaration on Sunday when responding to a Mwiya-issued sports commission press statement backing the group who suspended her on 12 November pending the outcome of an investigation and disciplinary hearing into alleged misconduct.

On Friday, Mwiya said while they recognise that Olivier is "the duly elected executive president of the NGF", the sports commission had accepted "notification of the suspension", and "are confident that the internal processes of the NGF should be exhausted, upon which we shall duly be informed on the final outcome."

The NSC publicly endorsed the Neville Andre-led faction when according national colours to a team on Friday ahead of a competition in the Czech Republic later this week.

Janke du Plessis, Anne-leen Thorburn, Hannah de Goede and Minette Hough, who are all members of the Crete Gymnastics Club from Windhoek, will represent Namibia at the Olympic Hopes International artistic gymnastics competition in Liberc, Czech Republic, from Thursday to Sunday.

The NSC does not recognise that "the executive council is no longer composed of all the persons elected at Karibib on 23 February", as Olivier informed the national sports governing body.

It is documented "that three of those have resigned, and seven others have forfeited their positions", said Olivier.

The sports commission said there were no factions, and that only one leadership, that elected on 23 February, is recognised. Olivier said seven new executives were co-opted to fill the vacant positions.

The sports commission has no authority to disregard or reverse the NGF executive council suspensions and forfeitures, maintained Olivier.

She dismissed the NSC's position on the NGF saga as inaccurate and prejudiced.

"The insistence by the NSC that those who have resigned and those who have forfeited their positions are still members of the executive council, constitutes unreasonable and biased conduct infringing on the article 18 constitutional rights of the current executive," Olivier stated.

"The current executive takes a dim view of the motive behind the conduct of Mr Freddy Mwiya, who as the chief administrator of the NSC, in supporting those who cannot come to terms with the fact that they have forfeited their positions, acts with bias, in an unreasonable manner, over and above the fact that he is not vested with any powers to act as he does, and therefore acts illegally."

"These persons have either failed to disclose the fact that they have been temporarily suspended, to the NSC, or more likely the NSC knowing this, disingenuously decided to ignore the facts of their temporary suspension."

Mwiya contends that the sports commission accurately carried out instructions from sports minister Erastus Uutoni to lift suspensions and bring back members who forfeited their positions.

"This directive was given in order for us to implement and support our affiliates by providing them guidance," Mwiya stated.

That assertion is a distortion of what transpired on 7 October when Uutoni met the warring gymnastics officials, Olivier said. Uutoni told The Namibian Sport that he instructed the sports commission to assist the NGF to look within its constitution and Sports Act for solutions.

"No such resolution was taken. Those who were involved at the meeting were in any event, not empowered to make resolutions of any sort. Mr Mwiya yet again deliberately misrepresents facts," continued Olivier.

"In coming to the aid of those, Mr Mwiya illegally facilitated a meeting by persons who have already forfeited their positions, most of whom stand temporarily suspended on charges of misconduct, which meeting they disingenuously refer to as an executive meeting, which it was not," she stressed.

"At this meeting, these suspended persons who forfeited their council positions, apparently decided to suspend the executive president, Mrs Sonja Olivier, on baseless charges." Olivier reiterated her call that Uutoni "take the necessary disciplinary action against Mr Mwiya, who on the face of it has falsified official records of the NSC in order to protect those who forfeited their positions and against whom the executive has taken disciplinary action by having suspended them temporarily, pending charges of misconduct.

"The executive has also resolved to and did and will further institute civil action against clubs and members who have misappropriated the funds and property of the NGF," she added.

Olivier alleges that the NSC ignored information from "clearly recorded minutes of numerous executive council meetings" that "Mr Djamel Mezianne and Mrs Petra Thorburn, among others, have abused the power of their positions during their term, from which they resigned at the end of November 2018, by misappropriating the funds and assets of the NGF". Their reported indiscretions include "the unauthorised acquisition of gymnastics equipment of the federation for the benefit and enrichment of the Tsumeb Gymnastics Club, where Mr Mezianne serves as president, while at the same time diminishing/depleting the asset value of the NGF; and the unauthorised payment of N$100 000 to Mr Amir Ismail, when there was no agreement to effect such payment; and the unauthorised sale of NGF equipment by Mrs Petra Thorburn, as the then-deputy president of the NGF, to herself as the owner of Crete Gymnastics Club, for the benefit and enrichment of herself and her club, whilst at the same time diminishing/depleting the asset value of the NGF".