Namibia: Savage Wins Coastal Open

DEVON Savage won the recent WB Hardware Coastal Open in Swakopmund when he beat the Australian legend Sarah Fitz-Gerald in the final.

Fitz-Gerald, the former five-time women's world champion and Commonwealth gold medallist, participated in the Men's A Division, even though she retired from the professional squash circuit in 2003.

Most of the players could not believe the level of skill and agility the 50-year-old Fitz-Gerald displayed while she knocked Namibia's strongest squash players out of the draw on her journey to reach the final. Savage, however, was in top form and displayed tenacity to defeat Fitz-Gerald 3-1 in the final to secure the title.

This was indeed a memorable moment, not only for Savage, but also for the supporters who witnessed some spectacular squash skills.

A total of 60 leading squash players from Namibia, South Africa and Australia entered the tournament, with a total of 120 matches played over a period of two days.

The women's final saw an equally exciting match between Delia van Zyl and Judy Savage, with Van Zyl winning the match 3-0 to lift the trophy.

The full Tournament Results are:

Men's A Division - 1. Devon Savage, 2. Sarah Fitz-Gerald, 3. Arno Diekmann, 4. Henry Smit;

Women's Division - 1. Delia van Zyl, 2. Judith Savage, 3. Charne Fourie;

Men's B Division - 1. Wilko Aschenborn, 2. Wynand Labuschagne, 3. Ferdie Malherbe;

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Men's C Division - 1. Morne van Zyl, 2. Marcelino Koopman, 3. Gerhard Bruwer;

Juniors - 1. Jonathan Abbot, 2. Justus Beulker, 3. Christo Smit.

Rudi Koekemoer, the chairman of the SFC Squash Club thanked Danie Jansen from WB Hardware for his commitment and passion for squash and for being a catalyst for transforming Namibian squash.

He also thanked Wilco and Romy Aschenborn from Desert Sands Boutique Guest House for sponsoring accommodation, Lientjie Koekemoer from Visions Consulting for sponsoring flight tickets and Pupkewitz Nissan for sponsoring a courtesy vehicle.

Sarah Fitz-Gerald and her husband, Cameron, travelled to some of Namibia's natural jewels, which included Sossusvlei, and fell in love instantly. They expressed their gratitude to the SFC Squash Committee for being such wonderful hosts and look forward to visiting again.

Koekemoer expressed his gratitude towards all stakeholders for their continued support amidst a recession, and invited members of the public, from all walks of life, to become part of the squash fraternity.

"We now look forward to the Coach Sean Invitational on 30 November at the Wanderers Squash Club in Windhoek, where Namibia's top eight squash players will compete for boasting rights until 2020," he said.