Kenya: Return of Premier to Change Kenya's Governance System

Creating the position of prime minister, as proposed by the Bridging Bridges Initiative, will alter the country's governance to a mongrel of presidential and parliamentary system.

The proposal is similar to what was contained in the Bomas draft that was rejected during Naivasha talks.

EX-OFFIO MPs

The premier is to be appointed by the president from the party with a majority in the National Assembly.

According to the BBI report, the PM is to be the leader of government business and should sit at the Cabinet.

Political analyst JM Waiganjo said adopting the system does not require a referendum but statutory amendments to the Constitution, just like in 2008 when the grand coalition government was formed and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga named premier.

The mixed breed system, its proponents say, would create a balance of power between the PM and the president, who according to the proposal is to appoint ministers from the lawmakers.

Ministers named from outside Parliament are to become ex-officio MPs.

BALANCE

"There will be a meeting of knights between the president and the PM. With the president being head of government, there's a possibility of the legislature being weakened as the premier and the president can whip Parliament to their advantage," the former Oljoro Orok MP told the Nation.

"There is also balance of power as the president cannot ignore the premier when appointing ministers since the latter has a majority of lawmakers who in turn are supposed to do the vetting. The Bomas draft was rejected because of entrenched interests. Some individuals thought they would continue wielding the power they had then."

Mr Waiganjo said under the system, the Executive can easily control Parliament since ministers are lawmakers.

"The president and the premier can do some trade-off just like the grand coalition government which basically was formed to do address the tension in the country after Mr Kibaki won the December 2007 election in a disputed manner," he said.

MONGREL SYSTEM

"It is the return of the mongrel system of governance, with attempts to have Parliament producing ministers and the president appointing the PM."

He said it would be a shift from a purely presidential system of governance to one which is neither parliamentary nor presidential.

If one wins the presidency but not with a majority in the National Assembly, he or she would be required to name a premier from the majority party.

In the December 2018 Democratic Republic of Congo general election, Mr Felix Tshisekedi was declared winner but former President Joseph Kabila's Common Front for Congo coalition was victorious in the legislative elections.

MAJORITY BLOC

Mr Tshisekedi named Mr Sylvestre Ilunga Ilukamba the prime minister following an agreement with Mr Kabila.

The DR Congo's constitution dictates that the PM must come from the majority bloc in parliament, while the president makes the final decision on who to fill the post.

Mr Kabila governed the vast country for 18 years.