Algeria: Rejection of Foreign Interference, Principle Rooted in Algeria's Political Culture

Algiers — Head of State Abdelkader Bensalah, in a Council of Ministers meeting Tuesday, reiterated that the "rejection of foreign interference is a principle rooted in the political culture of Algeria, people and institutions," adding that "all attempts in this respect are doomed to fail."
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability