Algeria: Rejection of Foreign Interference, Principle Rooted in Algeria's Political Culture

26 November 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Head of State Abdelkader Bensalah, in a Council of Ministers meeting Tuesday, reiterated that the "rejection of foreign interference is a principle rooted in the political culture of Algeria, people and institutions," adding that "all attempts in this respect are doomed to fail."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Algeria
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.