Mozambique: Supreme Court Demands Measures Against Trafficking In Human Body Parts

Maputo — The President of Mozambique's Supreme Court, Adelino Muchanga, has called for tough measures against the trafficking in human body parts, reports Tuesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

Speaking on Monday in the central city of Quelimane, where he was attending a course to train magistrates in matters of law covering minors, Muchanga referred in particular to a recent horrific case in which a nine year old boy was murdered and mutilated in Quelimane.

The body of the boy was discovered on a rubbish tip near a Quelimane market. Those who discovered the corpse were particularly shocked to find that the murderers had cut out their victim's heart, genitals and eyes, and cut off the arms and feet.

The police say there are signs that the body had been refrigerated, prior to being dumped. It is presumed that the body parts removed were to be used in black magic rituals. Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder, both of them primary school teachers.

"The case of the murder of a boy in Quelimane is lamentable", said Muchanga. "Unfortunately, it's not an isolated case, since cases of the kind are reported from across the country. Our commitment, as courts, is to apply measures that discourage this sort of practice".

There should be a thorough investigation, he added, to understand the motive for such a heinous crime.

"Why is a person capable of taking somebody else's life just to earn some money?", asked Muchanga. "There are deep reasons which should be identified, so that we can effectively fight against this evil".

"Above all, we must identify those who ordered the crime, because the people who carried out the crime did so on the instructions of somebody", he added.

All those involved in the investigations - the police, the prosecutors and the courts - must identify those who gave the orders "so that they can be held responsible", urged Muchanga.