Zimbabwe: Hadebe Now Facing Sanctions

26 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Robson Sharuko

Turkish Super Lig club Yeni Malatyaspor will invoke their disciplinary code, leading to the possible suspension of Zimbabwe international defender Teenage Hadebe, if he fails to travel from Bulawayo to his base in Malatya tomorrow.

The 24-year-old Warriors star has been holed up in the City of Kings waiting for a new passport, to enable him to travel to Turkey, after featuring for the Warriors in two 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia. Hadebe had been using a passport whose pages, where immigration authorities stamp the entry and exit stamps every time he travels, have run out and was almost barred entry into Lusaka last week for the Nations Cup qualifier against Chipolopolo.

The Warriors' team management have been trying, without much success, to have Hadebe's case treated as an emergency for the sake of his career which now could be thrown into jeopardy should he fail to travel, as scheduled, tomorrow. ZIFA booked Hadebe to leave on a South African Airways flight from Bulawayo at around midday tomorrow to Johannesburg where he is scheduled to catch a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul later tomorrow night.

However, that arrangement could be thrown off course if Hadebe doesn't secure a passport to enable him to be on that South African Airways flight tomorrow afternoon. And, his Turkish employers have now run out of patience with him and it emerged today he could be classified as someone who is Away Without Official Leave with Yeni Malatyaspor set to hit him with a range of sanctions, including possible suspension, in the event he doesn't travel tomorrow.

"The club is going to take big action against him," a message from one of those who have been in direct contact with the Turkish club, over the saga, told The Herald today.

