Tunisia: Kais Saied Meets With PM-Designate

26 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — PM-designate Habib Jamli submitted to President of the Republic Kais Saied at a meeting on Tuesday at the Carthage Palace the outcomes of consultations he had with various political actors.

The meeting discussed other issues namely "citizens' economic and social demands as well as the legislation to be adopted as soon as possible as required by the current stage irrespective of economic considerations," reads a press release of the Presidency of the Republic.

Habib Jamli had started a series of consultations about the next government formation on November 19 in Dar Dhiafa in Carthage.

He ever since had meetings with most of the leaders of political parties represented in the parliament, representatives of national organisations and union structures as well as political, media and artistic figures.

