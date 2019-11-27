Sudan: International Participation At the 3rd International Festival of Sudanese Dates

The third International Festival of Sudanese Dates started Tuesday at Friendship hall in Khartoum.

Sudanese Dates exhibition inaugurated within the festival, with participation of 150 local and Arab large-scale farmers, producers and manufacturers of dates, in addition to businessmen and companies. The event is provided an opportunity for farmers and producers to make business deals with companies.

Six countries participate in the exhibition including the United Arab Emirates, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Malaysia and the Republic of Sudan, as well as five investors from India, Lebanon and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The festival in its third session was a turning point in cultivation, manufacture, production and exportation of Sudanese dates, where the number of expo pavilions dedicated to date palm farmers is about 100 pavilions, in addition to 30 pavilions for crafts and heritage industries whose production depends on the waste of date palm tree.

(SUNA) pointed out that the festival which organized by Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation in cooperation with the Sudanese Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Sudanese Palm Cultivation Association, is one of the series of Arab Dates Festivals organized by the General Secretariat of the Award in Egypt for five consecutive years, in Jordan for two consecutive years, in Sudan for three consecutive years, and in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania 2020.

The award is supported and directed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and the follow-up of Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.