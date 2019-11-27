South Africa: WPCA 'Vindicated', Accuses Csa of 'Serious Over-Reach'

27 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) says that Cricket South Africa (CSA) was guilty of a "serious over-reach" in attempting to place the union under administration and suspend the entire board.

The WPCA on Tuesday won its arbitration case against CSA with costs after CSA had placed the WPCA board under administration on September 22, taking issue with certain financial aspects of a major development currently underway at Newlands stadium that is reportedly worth around R750 million.

CSA had appointed former WPCA CEO Andre Odendaal to run the union's finances in an independent capacity while the entire board was suspended as a result, but this arbitration victory is likely to see the board reinstated immediately.

CSA then confirmed on Wednesday that they would not be challenging the decision.

WPCA then released a statement of their own on Wednesday, and while the union feels vindicated in the arbitration ruling, it also had some harsh words for CSA and its leadership.

"The WPCA Board has noted Cricket South Africa's decision not to contest the Arbitration Award in their statement issued this morning," the statement read.

"The WPCA has been vindicated and affirmed by the arbitration ruling. The unlawful suspension of the WPCA Board has come at a great cost to the individual board members, all of whom have extensive corporate governance experience and a proven track record in contributing to Western Province cricket.

"The Board remains committed to protecting the interests of its members, clubs and the faithful supporters of Western Province cricket.

"The Board is of the view that the unlawful suspension by Cricket South Africa, which included the physical banning of Board members from Newlands Cricket Grounds, has been an example of serious over-reach by the national body into the affairs of the association and if allowed to go uncontested, would have set a bad precedent for governance in sports.

"The WPCA Board wishes to reiterate its firm commitment to promoting good governance and integrity within the cricket community.

"As the 2019/2020 cricket season moves towards its busy summer peak, the WPCA board looks forward to a more collegial and constructive relationship with Cricket South Africa."

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

