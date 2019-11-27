Tunisia: Snjt Denounces Al-Karama Coalition MP's Incitement to Violence Against Journalists

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) has strongly denounced the incitement to violence against journalists by Al-Karama MP Yosri Deli.

SNJT said it will support journalists who are victims of such violations to guarantee the prosecution of the violators.

Suggesting that the relationship between the House of People's Representatives (HPR) and journalists would be a kind of "bone-breaking battle," is a bad way to start the parliamentary term in what concerns freedom of the press, opinion and expression, the union said in a statement Tuesday.

The union urged the HPR to take the necessary measures to avoid the hate speech, exclusion and incitement to violence by some MPs.

SNJT stressed that the best way to deal with similar breaches is to activate the mechanisms of regulation and self-regulation or to seek justice to reject repression, threat and terror.

The union believes that hate speech could bring back the violence that prevailed in 2012 and 2013 by militias "leagues of protection of the revolution" and terrorist organisations.

The statement indicated that Al-Karama coalition MP Yosri Deli, on Monday, intentionally incited violence against some journalists and employees in public media institutions by openly calling on his Facebook account to attack journalists.

That MP had described the relationship between the HPR and the media would be under a "bone-breaking battle," calling to "prosecute journalists, hit them where it hurts and exclude them".

"This is a direct threat to the physical integrity of Tunisian journalists," the statement said.

SNJT pointed to the campaign launched on social media targeting public media and Watania journalist Ilhem Katteni.

Katteni last week invited member of Al-Karama Coalition Zied Hechmi who made the "Rabia" sign: the sign of rallying the Muslim Brotherhood of Egypt after the government's decision to end their rallies on Rabia al-Adawiya Square in August 2013 in Cairo.