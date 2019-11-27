Somalia Condoles With France Over Death of 13 Military Personnel in Mali

The Somalia government has condoled with France following the death of 13 Solders in Mali.

The troops died following a collision of helicopters as they fought against jihadist terrorist in the West African State.

In the statement, Somalia said "the government of the Federal Republic od Somalia conveys its deepest condolence and sorrow at the death of 13 French Soliders while on a mission in Mali fighting terrorism".

The helicopters collided at low altitude as they swooped in at nightfall to support ground forces engaged in combat with militants. The ground commandos had been tracking a band of militants moving on pick-up trucks and motorbikes. After identifying the group, the Tiger and Cougar helicopters were sent to reinforce, along with a combat jet.

Thirty-eight French soldiers have been killed in Mali since France launched a military intervention in 2013. The former colonial power in the region, France sent troops after armed Islamists revolted in northern Mali in 2012 and captured the Mali