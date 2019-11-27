Malawi: No Let-Up in Post Election Impasse - HRDC Says Dec. 10 Demos On to Force Ansah Out

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says the cancellation of the December 4 protests against Livimbo school land grabbing has not affected the December 10 anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations.

HRDC cancelled the December 4 land grabbing protests after meeting ministry of Lands officials at Livimbo primary school in Lilongwe where they were convinced the school land had not been sold but an Asian businessman encroached it.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the December 10 anti-Jane Ansah will go on as scheduled.

Speaking at Nsundwe on Sunday, Mtambo said the December 10 demos are aimed at sealing off the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) offices.

"We want to completely seal off the offices and shall upon after Jane Ansah resigns," said Mtambo.

Ansah is accused of presiding over a pollster riddled with vote rigging and manipulation in favour of president Peter Mutharika and his ruling Democratic Progressive Party, claims denied by MEC and Mutharika himself.