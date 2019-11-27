South Africa: Human Limb With Foot in Nike Sneaker Washes Into Port Alfred Beach

Part of a human leg, with its foot in a black Nike sneaker, washed onto the shore of a beach in Port Alfred on Tuesday, prompting police to open an inquest docket.

A local resident found the half leg, on the beach.

There have been no missing persons reports in the area or at neighbouring police stations.

"The limb has been taken by the Forensic Pathology Services where an analysis will be conducted," said police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender.

The investigation will establish whether the limb belonged to a suspect who attacked K9 police dog, Ounooi, and fled the scene.

Govender said the limb was found close to where the suspect went missing.

Source: News24