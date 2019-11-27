South Africa: Human Limb With Foot in Nike Sneaker Washes Into Port Alfred Beach

27 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Part of a human leg, with its foot in a black Nike sneaker, washed onto the shore of a beach in Port Alfred on Tuesday, prompting police to open an inquest docket.

A local resident found the half leg, on the beach.

There have been no missing persons reports in the area or at neighbouring police stations.

"The limb has been taken by the Forensic Pathology Services where an analysis will be conducted," said police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender.

The investigation will establish whether the limb belonged to a suspect who attacked K9 police dog, Ounooi, and fled the scene.

Govender said the limb was found close to where the suspect went missing.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.