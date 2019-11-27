Malawi: Government Officials Tell Truck Drivers to Call Off Strike

26 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Government has called on truck drivers to call off their strike on December 2, saying stakeholders were already looking into their grievances.

Spokesperson for the ministry of Transport and Public Works James Chakwera said staging the strike now would derail the ongoing talks initiated by the special task force mandated to look into the grievances.

The truck drivers say they want to abandon their trucks in protest against their employers' decision to disregard the government set minimum wage.

"The government and the other stakeholders through the taskforce and other subcommittees are already looking into their issue seriously so it would be bizarre to stage a strike while the negotiations are going on," said Chakwera.

He said another meeting is slated by the end of the week to see the way forward on the talks with the truck owners over the new salary structures for the truck drivers.

