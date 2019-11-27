Mauritius: First Distribution Exercise of School Materials to Needy Students Kick Starts Today

press release

The first distribution exercise of school materials for the academic year 2020, targeting 251 students of families residing in Rose Hill who fall under the Social Register of Mauritius (SRM), kick-started, this morning, at Trèfles Community Centre in Rose Hill. It was organised by the Ministry of Social integration, Social Security and National Solidarity jointly with the National Empowerment Foundation. The Minister of Social integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, was present.The beneficiaries are as follows: Pre-primary - 30 students, Primary - 134, Secondary - 81, and Prevocational and Specialised schools- 6.

In a statement to the press, Minister Daureeawoo said that for the academic year 2020, Government is implementing a new measure on school materials as announced during the Budget 2019-2020 Speech. This measure pertains to the provision of an additional set of uniforms (from two to three sets) and of an additional pair of shoes (from one set to two sets) in order to enable students to attend school during rainy weather conditions. An additional budget of Rs 25 million has been provided to that effect, she added. This initiative, she indicated, shows the commitment of Government to provide all facilities to students whose families are registered under the SRM to attend school in the best conditions.

As per the Social Integration and Empowerment (School Materials Scheme) Regulations 2019, the Minister recalled that a child aged not less than three years nor more than 23 years who will attend a registered school or institution, will be provided with school materials such as bags, uniforms, shoes, copybooks and stationery as an incentive to motivate them to attend school. The total cost to be incurred this forthcoming academic year under the School Materials Scheme will be around Rs 73 million, she said.

School material distribution

The distribution of school materials is generally being carried out in all districts in the month of December for the next academic year. For schooling year 2020, some 19,476 students (Mauritius 15,527 and Rodrigues 3,949) will be the beneficiaries.