Mauritius: New Impetus to Sino-Mauritian Collaboration to Further Consolidate the SME Sector

press release

The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, expressed the intent of giving a new impetus to the Sino-Mauritian joint ventures in a bid to further consolidate the sector and bolster new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

This was at the fore of discussions, yesterday, during a meeting between the Minister and the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Mauritius, His Excellency Sun Gongyi. The meeting also served as platform for Minister Bholah to solicit the assistance and support of China in various areas of interest to the SME and the manufacturing industry.

The SME Minister also expressed his appreciation for China's support for the completion of several large-scale projects in Mauritius. He recalled that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed, last year, between his Ministry and that of China's Industry and Trade's Department for cooperation in the SME and Cooperatives sector which through the agreement, has enabled ministry officials to travel to China for training.

Furthermore, Minister Bholah expressed his wish to see new businesses to emerge in the manufacturing sector. China, he highlighted, can be of great help owing to its expertise and advanced technologies that can be shared with potential Mauritian entrepreneurs.

Ambassador Sun Gongyi, for his part, underlined that the possibility of sending Chinese professionals to provide training and expertise to Mauritian entrepreneurs will be studied. In addition, he invited Minister Bholah to lead a delegation to China.

His Excellency Sun Gongyi, thanked the Mauritian Government for the bond of friendship that has been consolidated over the years between the two countries and reiterated China's support in other sectors that will help modernise the Mauritian economy.