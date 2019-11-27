South Africa: MEC Makalo Mohale On Virginia Liquefied Gas Plant

press release

The Free State Investment Promotion drive is gaining momentum. Following the successful 2 day Investment Conference in October, MEC Makalo Mohale led a delegation of government officials to Lesotho to explore collaboration and partnerships in the textile industry. Lesotho has got a very successful textile industry employing more than 40 000 people. This collaboration will be beneficial to both Lesotho and the Free State as Lesotho looks for expansions.

Today, MEC Makalo Mohale led a delegation of government officials at the ground breaking ceremony of the Renergen Tretra4 gas plant in Virginia. The helium gas liquid plant is the second of its kind in Africa following the one in Algeria This R700 Million project is a welcome economic boost in the Goldfield area experiencing down turn due to declining mining activity.

Speaking on this development, MEC Mohale said, "It is indeed a historic day today, just few weeks after the inaugural Free State Investment Conference that we are breaking ground for a R700 Million project. The Free State is ready to do business".

Witnessing this momentous day were government officials, regulators, shareholders, suppliers, customers, affected land owners and the community.

The plant will generate 400 temporary jobs during construction and is expected to receive its first gas in July 2021.

Issued by: Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs