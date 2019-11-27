Seychelles: Brazilian Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Importing Cocaine Into Seychelles

27 November 2019
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

A Brazilian man was sentenced by the Seychelles Supreme Court on Monday to six years in prison for importing cocaine.

The Brazilian snacks seller, Venicius Da Silva Reis, was arrested in possession of approximately 2 kg of cocaine by officers of the Anti-Narcotics Bureau (ANB) at the Seychelles International Airport on July 17.

According to a communique from the ANB earlier this year, the 22-year-old man was arrested upon his arrival onboard an Ethiopian Airline flight from Addis Abba. HIs travel originated in Brazil.

Da Silva Reis will serve his sentence in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean. The time he has spent on remand shall be counted towards his imprisonment.

An ANB spokesperson told SNA on Tuesday, that the Bureau has seized in total 3.11 kg of cocaine in several cases at the Seychelles International Airport this year.

The cocaine seizures were made in July, August, September and November. This included 1.94 kg from the Brazilian national and 252.4 grammes from a Kenyan woman both arriving on Ethiopian Airlines, 167.9 grammes from a Seychellois arriving onboard Air Seychelles and 750 grammes from a Tanzanian businessman also onboard the Seychelles' national airline.

In June, two Seychellois citizens were arrested by the Brazilian Federal Police at the Guarulhos Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in possession of 3.36 kg of cocaine, while they were trying to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Addis Ababa.

Last month, the Anti-Narcotics Bureau had expressed concerns over the importation and trafficking of controlled drugs, cocaine and heroin in the Indian Ocean region.

Both drugs are Class A controlled drugs under Seychelles' Misuse of Drugs Act 2016 and considered to be among the strongest and most dangerous drugs.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Seychelles
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.