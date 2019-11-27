Sudan: Prosecutor Questions Khartoum Editor After Militia Complaint

27 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The public prosecutor in Khartoum questioned the editor-in-chief of Akhbar El Watan newspaper on Sunday, following a complaint filed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia about her reporting.

Last week the RSF militia, that supported the former regime of President Al Bashir, lodged an official complaint against Hanadi El Siddig, editor-in-chief of Akhbar El Watan daily newspaper, which is the mouthpiece of the Sudanese Congress Party.

The head of the legal sector of the party, Dr Kamal Mohamed El Amin, said that the prosecution questioned El Siddig about her column Without Borders. She has been charged under the Information Crimes Act.

Concern

El Amin expressed concern about the complaint and considered the prosecution's use of legal and repressive measures to restrict the free press as "tools of the former Al Bashir regime".

Last week, the RSF also filed a complaint against Siddig Yousef, a senior Communist Party leader, about his statements regarding the perpetrators of the massacre that occurred at the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3.

