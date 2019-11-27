Somalia: Somaliland Releases Opposition Part Members From Jail

Somaliland released Khadar Hussein Abdi Secretary of Waddani party and Barkhad Jama Hersi spokesperson of Waddani Party from the prison on Tuesday.

The President of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi has Ordered the release of detained opposition leaders After meeting with a committee of businesspersons and religious leaders to mediate the political parties.

The council chairman Mohamed Ahmed Farah said in a media conference the elders, acting on their own accord met with President Muse Bihi and Waddani leader Abdirahman Irro separately.

"The president accepted our plea to release the officials of Waddani party and ordered the security officials to release them," Farah said.

On 17th November 2019, the Police in Somaliland arrested Khadar Hussein Abdi, the secretary-general of Waddani, and the spokesperson of the party, Barkhad Jama Batun.

Earlier that day the leadership of the party called its supporters to gather at the party's headquarters to "receive information." The Police Commissioner, Mohamed Adan Saqandhi, called the announcement illegal and said they will prevent such gathering to happen.