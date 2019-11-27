Somalia: Somaliland Releases Opposition Part Members From Jail

27 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somaliland released Khadar Hussein Abdi Secretary of Waddani party and Barkhad Jama Hersi spokesperson of Waddani Party from the prison on Tuesday.

The President of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi has Ordered the release of detained opposition leaders After meeting with a committee of businesspersons and religious leaders to mediate the political parties.

The council chairman Mohamed Ahmed Farah said in a media conference the elders, acting on their own accord met with President Muse Bihi and Waddani leader Abdirahman Irro separately.

"The president accepted our plea to release the officials of Waddani party and ordered the security officials to release them," Farah said.

On 17th November 2019, the Police in Somaliland arrested Khadar Hussein Abdi, the secretary-general of Waddani, and the spokesperson of the party, Barkhad Jama Batun.

Earlier that day the leadership of the party called its supporters to gather at the party's headquarters to "receive information." The Police Commissioner, Mohamed Adan Saqandhi, called the announcement illegal and said they will prevent such gathering to happen.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.