Somalia: Govt Refutes Claims It Denies Egyptian Teachers Entry Into the Country

The Somali Immigration department has denied media reports that the Egyptian education mission teachers operating in the Puntland region state were blacklisted and denied visas to enter back the country.

In a brief Facebook post, the aviation authority stated that the personal information and photos circulated on the media were fake and incorrect.

Officials from the immigration department based in the North-Eastern state also denied the media reports on Tuesday.

The reports accused the agency of blacklisting and denying the Egyptian teachers entry to the country in a bid to go back to their respective teaching posts in Qardho, Galkayo, and Burtinle.

There are several foreign staff mainly teachers working at various institutions in Somalia.