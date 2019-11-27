Africa: ECA, BMICE Ink MOU to Strengthen Inclusive Development Within AMU

27 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Office for North Africa and the Maghreb Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (BMICE) signed a co-operation agreement in November, the ECA announced on Wednesday.

This new partnership aims to promote inclusive and sustainable economic and social development in Arab Maghreb Union (AMU) member countries (Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco) by establishing a joint, technical co-operation framework in areas of common interest, and through which both ECA and BMICE aim to promote regional integration in the Maghreb.

In this context, both ECA and BMICE's strategic areas of intervention converge strongly and focus on supporting the economic and financial integration of the Maghreb region, through the development of intra-Maghreb trade and investment and by taking full advantage of the growth potential generated by integration.

"This agreement aims to facilitate the exchange of macroeconomic, financial and social data between our organisations, the joint production of sector-based studies and diagnosis of Arab Maghreb Union economies. It will also help us step up the exchange of expertise and knowhow for a more detailed analysis of the state of the economies and markets of UMA countries," said Director of the ECA Office for North Africa Lilia Hachem Naas.

"This agreement is in line with the BMICE strategy of institutional co-operation and strengthened partnership with major international financial organisations and regional development institutions, in support to regional integration in the Maghreb," BMICE Director General Noureddine Zekri said about the partnership's expected results.

The signing ceremony of the MoU was held at the ECA Office in North Africa in Rabat (Morocco) on November 13, with the participation of Director of the BMICE Center for Economic Studies and Co-operation Sami Mouley.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
Africa
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.