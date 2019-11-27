Tunisia Signs Multilateral Agreement in Paris On Automatic Exchange of Tax Returns

27 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of Development, Investment and International Cooperation Mohamed Ridha Chalghoum signed on Tuesday in Paris a multilateral agreement on the exchange of tax returns on a country-by-country basis.

The minister took part in the 10th Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, organized by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The agreement will help automatically exchange declarations related to multinationals between the tax authorities of all the countries in which these companies operate, which is likely to limit tax evasion and strengthen the State's own resources.

The signing of this agreement is part of Tunisia's adherence to the international exchange of data for tax purposes and the bilateral and multilateral conventions signed to combat tax evasion and strengthen the country's position as an investment destination.

