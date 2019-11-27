Kenya: University to Confer Doctorate Degree to Marathoner Eliud Kipchoge

Photo: INEOS 1:59 CHALLENGE/Daily Nation
Eliud Kipchoge (in white singlet) runs flanked by pacesetters during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park in Vienna, Austria on October 12, 2019.
27 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Olympic marathon champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge will next week add another feather in his cap.

Just days after being named the 2019 World Athletics Male Athlete of the year, the 35-year-old will now be called Dr Eliud Kipchoge.

On Wednesday, Laikipia University in an ad in the Daily Nation said the University Senate will confer a Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science during its seventh graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will take place will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Graduation square, Main Campus.

The university said they were making this award to honour Kipchoge's "tremendous contributions in the realm of sports".

UPON RECOMMENDATION

"Pursuant of Laikipia University Charter, 2013 Section III, (21) (4) (k) on the conferment of Honorary Degrees and upon recommendation of the University Senate and approval therefore by the Laikipia University council, the University has the pleasure of to present Mr Eliud Kipchoge to Kenyans and the international community for the award of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) during the 7th graduation ceremony," Laikipia University said.

Last month, he was awarded the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.) by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 10th Mashujaa Day celebrations.

E.G.H. is the highest honour that can be awarded to a civilian. Kipchoge recently became the first human being to run the 42-km marathon race in under two hours.

He timed an astonishing 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge aimed at proving that no human is limited.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.