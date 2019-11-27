Kenya: The Smiles Are Back At Wazito, Says Ouna

Nairobi — Frank Ouna is confident that Wazito will be able to put their season back on track, saying the 'smiles are back' in the team after he made a second coming at the club following the firing of the previous technical bench.

Ouna aided Wazito to their first ever top tier promotion but left soon after to join KCB.

He made a return to the fold early this week as assistant coach after previous boss Melis Medo was fired following poor results in his first four games in charge.

"It is positive to see that the smiles are back and the players are playing with confidence. Everyone is enjoying and against Kariobangi Sharks you could see that everyone wants to be involved and everyone wants the ball," Ouna stated.

Ouna will be joined in the new look Wazito coaching team by former AFC Leopards and Sofapaka boss Stewart Hall whose last assignment was in Ethiopia with St. George. Hall will be the new boss at the club and will be tasked with reviving the side.

"We have had a conversation with him and basically we are two people who are on the same line of thinking. I look forward to working with him and getting the team back on track. We are not in a good position and we have to work to rise back again," stated the tactician.

Hall will be Wazito's third coach in 11 games, a new remarkable record of hiring and firing in the country's top flight.

Fred Ambani who helped the team get their slot back in the Premier League was fired alongside Technical Director Stanley Okumbi and in their place, Medo who has previously coached Sofapaka and Mount Kenya United came in.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the American tactician could not last long at the club as after just four games, he was shown the door.

Ouna and Hall have a huge task ahead of them, uniting a team that has not seem to be dancing to the same tune since the season began.

A spendthrift nature over the pre-season transfer window saw them bring on board a myriad of former and current stars, and the failure to build a team around them has seen the club win only two of their opening 11 games of the campaign.

They will look on to the next fixture with a bit of hope as they face a Chemelil Sugar side that has struggled both on and off the pitch this season. The Sugar Millers have picked just one point from 10 matches in a 1-1 draw with Kisumu All Stars.

It is a match that Ouna and Hall will fancy to get the team back in bounce and head into the top half of the standings.

"We need to continue working because the 0-0 draw with Sharks was just one step. We need to get our confidence back and start playing good football. It is a journey which I believe will lead us somewhere good," Ouna stated further.