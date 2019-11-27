South Africa: Minister Warns Law Enforcement Officials Against Abuse of Power

27 November 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has commended a member of the public for holding traffic officers to account by requesting to be shown identification.

Noting a social media video of a member of the public requesting to be shown identification by traffic law enforcement officers, the Minister has warned against the abuse of power.

On the said video, an unidentified member of the public is heard requesting the names of two Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department officers, who drove off after a short verbal interaction.

"Over the next few days, I will launch our Festive Season Road Safety programme. This programme falls within our 365 Road Safety campaign. Through this, we will be conducting law enforcement operations as well as road safety education and awareness throughout the country.

"Section 3A subsection 7 of the National Road Traffic Act provides for traffic officer to be identifiable. Our law enforcement officers are expected to carry out their duties professionally within the ambits of our laws," the Minister said in a statement on Wednesday.

The National Road Traffic Act provides for traffic officers to be identifiable and members of the public are entitled to request identification or appointment certificates.

"These measures are put in place to guard against abuse of power and corruption. The Criminal Procedure Act stipulates that an officer, who cannot or will not provide such identification, is in violation of the Act," the Minister said.

Likewise, when a member of the public is stopped by traffic officers, they are obliged to give their names and addresses when requested.

"There are many law enforcement officers who do their jobs diligently, with professionalism and dedication. It is these officers who keep our roads safe and ensure we arrive alive at our homes and places of work," the Minister said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

