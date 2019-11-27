Ghana: Rainstorm Renders Hundreds of Residents Homeless in Somanya

27 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Kodjo

Somanya — A storm with heavy rain hit Somanya in the Eastern Region on Monday, leaving in its trail damaged properties and rendered hundreds of residents homeless.

Some individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of the rain storm, which lasted for nearly 20 minutes on Monday afternoon.

The office complex housing the Barclay's Bank and Yilo Star, a financial institution and Nanatel-MTN agent had their roofs ripped off, whilst AGT Micro Finance as well as the GCB Bank in Somanya were partially affected. Additionally, the Somanya Police Station and polyclinic had their share of the destruction.

Staff of the affected companies had to run for safety as the rainwater soaked huge sum of deposits of customers.

Many trees were uprooted in the process some falling across the roads thus blocking traffic.

Power supply to Somanya was affected, plunging the whole township in darkness.

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service, the Police and National Disaster Management Organisation swiftly embarked on a joint rescue and salvage operations to ensure there were no casualty.

The chiefs and people of Somanya on Sunday climaxed their annual "Kloyosikplemi" festival and as a result, many citizens including visitors were in the township when the incident occurred.

The Yilo Krobo Deputy District Director of National Disaster Management Organisation, Bismark Angmor, described the incident as devastating, but assured the situation was under control.

