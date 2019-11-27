Ghana: Water Supply From Daboase Treatment Plant to Resume Soon

Takoradi — Full production of water from the Daboase treatment plant resumes soon, as Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) engineers replace the damaged transformer which created water shortages in Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis and beyond.

Reliable sources told the Ghanaian Times that, engineers over the weekend began working on the new transformer, and would soon be completed for water supply to be restored to customers in Sekondi-Takoradi.

The Western Regional Public Relations Officer of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr Benjamin Quarcoo, also told the Ghanaian Times that, engineers of the company assisted the GWCL team to fix the replaced transformer, and believed that Daboase treatment plant was ready to resume work.

The old transformer at the Daboase plant broke down last Monday, due to a cable blast that affected an underground cable and ECG cable, and as a result, the main transmitter was damaged, cutting power supply to the whole station.

Explaining efforts to restore production, the Communication Manager of the GWCL for Western and Central regions, Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, confirmed the cable blast affected a transformer at Daboase treatment plant, but added that management took delivery of a new one from Barikese in Kumasi, and that had been successfully installed.

"However, after the installation of the new transformer, we detected a low voltage at intake point, and we are working with ECG engineers to identify the cause and when we fix that one, we will resume production," he said.

For about a week now, some parts of the Sekondi-Takoradi had experienced water shortages and had to rely on the Ghana National Fire Service Command at Fijai for water supply, following a daily rationing of the three million gallons of water produced from the Inchaban treatment plant.

Meanwhile, the reserve tanks at the Takoradi office has also finished, the Ghanaian Times learnt; areas affected included SSNIT Flats, Anaji Estates, Effia Kuma, New Site and Type "A" Estates in Takoradi.

"I just went to the Fire Service to fetch water. The water shortage is terrible," David, resident at Anaji Estate said, whilst another resident at SSNIT Flats at Anaji, Amaria Marie, lamented how he had to trek to town, carrying 'Kufuor gallons', searching for water for the household.

The Daboase water treatment headworks, which was constructed in 1996, has the capacity to produce six million gallons of water a day for residents of the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

Recently, the plant was expanded to produce 22 million gallons of water daily to meet the growing demand, as the population of residents of the metropolis rises.