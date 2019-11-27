Ghana: Justice, Peace Commission Sensitises Citizenry On Referendum

Takoradi — The Justice and Peace Commission in the Sekondi-Takoradi Catholic Diocesan in the Western Region has launched a sensitisation programme on the upcoming referendum and the district assembly elections at Takoradi.

It was to explain democratic dispensation and good governance which offers effective governance as an opportunity for the determination of how governance of the citizenry was to be effected. It also provided opportunity for the citizenry to make choices on policy options, how development should be viewed and promoted through good governance.

Launching the programme, the delegate of the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese, Monsignor Francis Abuah-Quansah, asked key stakeholders to conduct more sensitisation programmes especially at the grassroots level for them to understand the concept in order to vote rightly.

He noted that the doors of the Catholic Church were open to explain any part not well understood because it was the good understanding which would allow them to adequately prepare for their future.

A Commissioner of the Justice and Peace Commission, Baffour Dwumo, who took participants through portions of the 1992 Constitution, stressed that "If the situation about the referendum is well handled, it will allow transparency, accountability and fairness to prevail in the country.

"During the referendum about 40 per cent of voters needed to turnout and 75 per cent voting in favour of the referendum before it could come into fruition and lamented that " political acrimony has characterised the scene and any successful candidate after spending so much money in canvassing for votes by the presentation of different types of gifts might like to recoup all that was spent.

"The best candidate may not be chosen in some instances because of mouth-watering gifts where the best candidate cannot afford."

A director at the Justice and Peace Directorate of the Catholic Secretariat, Reverend Father Clement Adjei, observed that governance was about development and any bad governance would bring adverse effects to the citizenry, result in conflict, war and other instability which would retard development of communities.

The Paramount Chief of the Lower Axim, Awulae Attibrukusu III, called for intensification of campaign to whip up enthusiasm among citizens for turnout in their numbers and vote.

The Western Regional Acting Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Justice Anim, said matters concerning governance were very important to all Ghanaians and must take active part in the impending referendum.