Ghana: Ex-Convict in Court for Stabbing Man to Death

27 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E. Hope

Kumasi — An ex-convict has appeared before a circuit court, here, for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death at Ejura, in the Ashanti Region.

Kofi Appiah, the suspect, according to statement issued by the Ashanti Regional Police Command, signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, head of Public Affairs, has been remanded into prison custody.

The suspect, who was said to have engaged the unidentified victim in a fight at Ejura over GH¢1,000 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, went into hiding until he was arrested on Wednesday, October 1, 2019.

The statement has appealed to the public to help locate the family of the victim, adding, "Anyone who has a relative who left home and has since not returned or being heard of, and fits the description, should contact the Ejura District Police Command."

Images circulated by the police shows the deceased, who is dark in complexion with a thin nose, lying with his face upward, with sustained multiple knife wounds.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the mortuary at Mampong Government Hospital.

