Ghana: Police to Deploy 15,000 Personnel During Christmas

27 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Fifteen thousand police personnel are to be deployed during the Christmas and New Year festivities, Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, the Director-General of Police Operations, has stated.

He said the personnel would be drawn from the Criminal Investigation Department, Formed Police Unit, Counter Terrorism Unit, Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Special Weapon and Tactics, the Visibility Department and the National Highways Patrols.

COP Mensah said the personnel would be deployed to churches, residential areas, malls, markets and other public places.

He said these in interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, stating that the personnel would ensure law and order during the period.

COP Mensah said that the Ghana Police Service would provide personnel and logistics, to ensure crime-free festivities.

He also assured the public of the police's continuous effort to protect lives and properties.

COP Mensah cautioned trouble makers, stating that the police would deal with them if they misconduct themselves.

He, however, urged personnel to be professional in their activities, adding that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has assured of the Police Administration's continuous support for personnel to deliver on their mandate.

COP Mensah appealed to the public to make their personal safety a priority, adding "the public should also endeavour to acquire CCTV cameras to assist the police and their own security".

He stated that combating crime is a shared responsibility, and the collaboration of the public is needed.

COP Mensah urged the public to desist from walking in dark places and walking alone after late night programmes.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.