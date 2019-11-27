Ghana: Police to Deploy 15,000 Personnel During Christmas

Fifteen thousand police personnel are to be deployed during the Christmas and New Year festivities, Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, the Director-General of Police Operations, has stated.

He said the personnel would be drawn from the Criminal Investigation Department, Formed Police Unit, Counter Terrorism Unit, Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Special Weapon and Tactics, the Visibility Department and the National Highways Patrols.

COP Mensah said the personnel would be deployed to churches, residential areas, malls, markets and other public places.

He said these in interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, stating that the personnel would ensure law and order during the period.

COP Mensah said that the Ghana Police Service would provide personnel and logistics, to ensure crime-free festivities.

He also assured the public of the police's continuous effort to protect lives and properties.

COP Mensah cautioned trouble makers, stating that the police would deal with them if they misconduct themselves.

He, however, urged personnel to be professional in their activities, adding that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has assured of the Police Administration's continuous support for personnel to deliver on their mandate.

COP Mensah appealed to the public to make their personal safety a priority, adding "the public should also endeavour to acquire CCTV cameras to assist the police and their own security".

He stated that combating crime is a shared responsibility, and the collaboration of the public is needed.

COP Mensah urged the public to desist from walking in dark places and walking alone after late night programmes.