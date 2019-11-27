Ghana: NEF Africa Science Week Underway

The 2019 edition of the Next Einstein Forum (NEF) Africa Science Week celebration begins today and is expected to run throughout the country for the entire week.

The NEF Africa Science Week is aimed at igniting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and penchant for STEM among students, youth and policy makers in Ghana, thereby linking science to policy and society.

Dr Peter Asare-Nuamah, NEF Ambassador to Ghana, speaking to the Ghanaian Times said the event would be held in Ghana from November 25-30 in Tamale, Ho, Kumasi, Koforidua and Accra.

"This NEF Africa Science Week is also being held in 32 other African countries," he added.

Dr Asare-Nuamah noted that the event sought to spark the power of Science particularly in students and youths and to draw the attention of stakeholders and policy makers to the importance of STEM in driving the economy.

He added that the events to be held would be practical in scope where we expose students to emerging innovations and technologies in Ghana.

The NEF Ambassador disclosed that students from various schools in the country, policy makers in the various regions, science hubs and organisations in those regions, the Next Einstein Forum (NEF) Ghana Ambassadors (past, current and incoming) and Fellows (past and present) would be present at each event.

"We are also expecting women who have made it in the science field in Ghana such as Dr Kaufman and Ivy Barley among others," he added.

Dr Asare-Nuamah added that for Monday there would be a STEM outreach and hackathon in Tamale with another in Ho on the next day.

"Wednesday will have a STEM workshop in Kumasi and a STEM competition for basic schools in Koforidua the next day," he added.

"On Friday morning there would be another STEM competition held in Accra with a Science Cafe meeting later on in the day," Dr Asare-Nuamah added.

For the climax, Dr Asare-Nuamah said, there would be a planetarium show with science activities at the Ghana Planetarium and concurrently a 'Women in Science' breakfast meeting.

Dr Asare-Nuamah urged all students, parents and citizens interested in STEM to attend any of the events in each region and contribute to boosting STEM in the country.